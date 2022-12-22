Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 32,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.0% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,042,000 after buying an additional 189,151 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $22.07 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

