Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 915 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

