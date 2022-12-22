Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $362.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

