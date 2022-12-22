Kessler Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.35.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $362.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.96.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

