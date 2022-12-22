Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,612.12

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,612.12 ($31.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,762 ($33.55). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,738 ($33.26), with a volume of 56,820 shares.

KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($38.87) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($41.91) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,623.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,456.88. The company has a market cap of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,462.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($29.40), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($921,493.20).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

