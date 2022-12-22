Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Stock Price Down 18.2%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 18.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 141,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 200,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Khiron Life Sciences from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

