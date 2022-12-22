KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $762,743.93 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $762,743.93 and approximately $158,653.63 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00041780 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020124 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00227892 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,462,435 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,464,827.24530944. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00639319 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $167,320.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

