Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 274 ($3.33).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.40) to GBX 275 ($3.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.07) to GBX 240 ($2.92) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Price Performance

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 235.70 ($2.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 198.60 ($2.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.37). The firm has a market cap of £4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 729.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 238.76.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.