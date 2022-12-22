Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Trading 3.3% Higher

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. Approximately 56,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDSMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €170.00 ($180.85) to €162.00 ($172.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($202.13) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Koninklijke DSM from €155.00 ($164.89) to €145.00 ($154.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke DSM from €164.00 ($174.47) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.17.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Koninklijke DSM Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Stories

