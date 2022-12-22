KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.60. 694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $458,000.
