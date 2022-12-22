Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Up 2.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.25. 417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 86,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 40 restaurants in twelve states and Washington DC.

Further Reading

