Kyle Loades Purchases 88,279 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

Dec 22nd, 2022

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMAGet Rating) insider Kyle Loades purchased 88,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,979.99 ($12,738.24).

Kyle Loades also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 29th, Kyle Loades purchased 65,130 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,979.90 ($10,053.62).
  • On Monday, October 24th, Kyle Loades purchased 47,524 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,980.04 ($6,698.01).
  • On Monday, October 17th, Kyle Loades purchased 46,418 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,979.87 ($6,697.90).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.28.

About AMA Group

(Get Rating)

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and recycled and new automotive parts and accessory solutions to panel repair sites, wholesale, and retail.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AMA Group (ASX:AMA)

