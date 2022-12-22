Kyle Loades Purchases 88,279 Shares of AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA – Get Rating) insider Kyle Loades purchased 88,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,979.99 ($12,738.24).

Kyle Loades also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Kyle Loades purchased 65,130 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,979.90 ($10,053.62).

On Monday, October 24th, Kyle Loades purchased 47,524 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,980.04 ($6,698.01).

On Monday, October 17th, Kyle Loades purchased 46,418 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,979.87 ($6,697.90).

AMA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.28.

About AMA Group

AMA Group Limited operates and develops complementary businesses in the automotive aftercare market in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Vehicle Collision Repairs, Heavy Motors, and Supply. The company offers rapid repairs of cars; specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs; and recycled and new automotive parts and accessory solutions to panel repair sites, wholesale, and retail.

