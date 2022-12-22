LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Waters by 404.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waters by 48.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $346.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.79.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $708.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

