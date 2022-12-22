LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $17.92 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 3.2% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $241.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.72.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

