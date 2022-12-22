LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.3% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.15.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $260.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.71. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.