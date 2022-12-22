LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

BA stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.94. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

