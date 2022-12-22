LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.4% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $116.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $69.86 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

