LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 11,571 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.