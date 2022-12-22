Lagardere (EPA:MMB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.80

Shares of Lagardere SA (EPA:MMB – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €17.80 ($18.94) and traded as high as €19.59 ($20.84). Lagardere shares last traded at €19.27 ($20.50), with a volume of 30,918 shares changing hands.
Lagardere Trading Up 1.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of €17.81.
About Lagardere
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
