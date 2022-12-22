Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $33.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $414.04. 26,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,011. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

