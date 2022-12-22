Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SLG opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $83.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

