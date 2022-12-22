Lantz Financial LLC Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.52 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

