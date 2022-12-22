Lantz Financial LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 387.6% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 37,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,214,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $27.81 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.33.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $8.398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%.

