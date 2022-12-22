Lantz Financial LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $37.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

