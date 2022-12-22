Lantz Financial LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 3.1% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of IJUL stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

