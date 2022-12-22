Lantz Financial LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 0.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at $426,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CB opened at $218.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.83.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

