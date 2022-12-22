Lantz Financial LLC Takes $504,000 Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 435,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 137,532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 356,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 242,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $25.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.