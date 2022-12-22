LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Trading 1.1% Higher

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €36.46 ($38.79) and last traded at €36.39 ($38.71). 220,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.01 ($38.31).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.58.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

