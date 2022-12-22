Lazarus Krikorian Sells 2,218 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AmerisourceBergen Price Performance
Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,784. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.16.
AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.
AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.