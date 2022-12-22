Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,713 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,478,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 3,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.82.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

