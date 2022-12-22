Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $640,957,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $344.20 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $330.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.89, for a total transaction of $56,688,026.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,566,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,809,852,774.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

