Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.36% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JUST stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.15. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $68.92.

