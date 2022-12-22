Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Southern by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 71,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.