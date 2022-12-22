Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Globe Life worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Globe Life by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $120.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $122.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $298,905.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,704.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,571 shares of company stock worth $11,327,508 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

