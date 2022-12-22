Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,573 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS IBMM opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.81.

