Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.07 and a 200-day moving average of $186.48.
