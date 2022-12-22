Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Global Payments by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPN opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

