Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 980 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.76. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

