Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.67

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 2143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $623.74 million, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

