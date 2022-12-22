LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.