LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after purchasing an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after purchasing an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,067,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,465,000 after acquiring an additional 88,602 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.97.

