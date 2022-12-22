LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after acquiring an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after buying an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,271,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

