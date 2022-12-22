LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFO. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

CFO opened at $64.69 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.82.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

