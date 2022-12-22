Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,446,399 shares of company stock valued at $190,897,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Further Reading

