LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.69. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 669,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 31,930 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 195,018 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

