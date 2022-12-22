Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart Purchases 308 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Director Mark Stoddart acquired 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,913.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,165 shares in the company, valued at C$317,177.49.

Linamar Trading Up 1.3 %

LNR opened at C$62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.91. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$45.46 and a 1-year high of C$81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.0200011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linamar

Several analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Linamar from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

