Liquity Reaches Market Cap of $52.28 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00003475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $52.28 million and approximately $405,243.21 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,658,409 tokens. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

