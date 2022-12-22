Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Stock Price Up 8%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.80 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.86). Approximately 162,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 146,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.30 ($0.79).

Litigation Capital Management Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.84. The company has a market capitalization of £82.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,260.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £262,500 ($318,877.55). In other news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £262,500 ($318,877.55). Also, insider Patrick Moloney acquired 76,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £56,795 ($68,992.95). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 551,750 shares of company stock worth $39,229,500.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides dispute finance and risk management services in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two business models, including direct investments made from LCM's permanent balance sheet capital; and fund and/or asset management. Its products include fully financed litigation, funding for international arbitration, law firm/portfolio funding, security for costs, judgement enforcing fund, and litigation finance for companies.

