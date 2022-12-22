loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian Sells 100,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,023.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 6th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $154,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $140,000.00.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.49. 195,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of loanDepot by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 361,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $3.25 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

