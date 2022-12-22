Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.05

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.05 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.21), with a volume of 105147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).
Longboat Energy Stock Down 3.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.35.
Longboat Energy Company Profile
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
