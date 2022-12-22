Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.05

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.05 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.05 ($0.21), with a volume of 105147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.22).

Longboat Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.35.

Longboat Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle North Sea-focused E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.