LooksRare Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC on popular exchanges. LooksRare has a total market cap of $66.61 million and $5.10 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $873.19 or 0.05198627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00499753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,973.57 or 0.29610634 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

